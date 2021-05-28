9 Keys to Increasing Fan Engagement on Social Media

I’m oddly nervous about this birthday get-together. It’s been months since I’ve been to one, and I’ve forgotten what people wear. Am I OK to turn up in a T-shirt or will everyone be dressed up? Do I need to do something with my hair? What cute gift can I bring that she won’t already have? This isn’t what you might think of as a party, because the location isn’t a bar or even a friend’s living room: it’s in a self-contained virtual world called Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the video game that has helped more than 30 million people relax and socialise in these strange contact-starved times.