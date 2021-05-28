Why the Cybersecurity Skills Gap Need Not Leave Your Data Exposed

Michael Xie, Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Even in the best of times, maintaining network visibility, orchestrating security policies, and consistently enforcing controls across a corporate network can be challenging. This process has been especially difficult over the last few years as organizations have embarked on almost constant digital innovation. These initiatives have pushed many security teams to the limit. Evolving business strategies and the need to remain competitive in today’s digital marketplace have fractured network perimeters and expanded the potential attack surface, rendering traditional security models and solutions obsolete. These challenges became more severe when organizations raced to support the rapid transition to working from home. From a network and security perspective, every employee suddenly needed to work from an individual branch office.