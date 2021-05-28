Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Game times, TV set for five ASU games

By Paxton News Bureau
Paragould Daily Press
 18 days ago

JONESBORO — One hundred days from Arkansas State’s season opener, game times and television details were announced Thursday for the Red Wolves’ first three football games of the year and two midweek Sun Belt Conference games. Starting the season with back-to-back home games for the first time since 1987, ASU...

www.paragoulddailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jonesboro, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Asu#Bowl Games#New Orleans Bowl#Espn#American Football#Asu#The Red Wolves#The Pac 12 Network#Pac 12#Espnu#Kickoff Times#Espn2#Sun Belt#The Myrtle Beach Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Red Wolves set to tee off Monday at NCAA regional

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Following a practice round Sunday at The Sagamore Club, the Arkansas State men’s golf team will tee off in the NCAA Noblesville Regional Monday beginning at 8:25 a.m. (CT) on the 10th tee. Making its sixth all-time appearance in the NCAA Championships, A-State is one of 13...
Arkansas StateKTBS

Arkansas, LSU earn top-eight seeds for NCAA Softball Regionals

Arkansas and LSU have the opportunity to be Super Regional sites after they both earned top-eight seeds for the NCAA Division I Softball Championship as brackets were announced Sunday. Arkansas is the No. 6 seed and will host Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan. LSU is the No. 7 seed...
Arkansas StateKait 8

Arkansas softball to hots Regional in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Arkansas Statenwaonline.com

Arkansas to host, earns No. 6 seed

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel said the feeling was different watching Sunday’s NCAA Tournament selection show knowing the Razorbacks were a lock to be in the field. But it wasn’t any less exciting when the Razorbacks’ name came on the screen with Fayetteville hosting a regional...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

No. 1 Arkansas wins series on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Razorbacks run Rocky Top. No. 1 Arkansas took full control of the SEC with a 3-2 victory against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Hogs, now 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play, have won all nine of their conference series this season and own a two-game lead over second-place Mississippi State in the Western Division.
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas track wins SEC triple crown

FAYETTEVILLE — Like Peanuts’ Lucy yanking the football just before a determined Charlie Brown can kick it, the other SEC Outdoor Men’s and Women’s track and field teams ended the championship meet Charlie Brown sprawled flat on their backs. Again. For again overwhelming on the 5,000 meters, the three-day meets’...
Arkansas Statetheathletic.com

The Muss Bus is loaded again with transfers, which means Arkansas is ready to roll

When Eric Musselman was bouncing around pro minor leagues at the start of his coaching career, he and his staff maintained a thick, leather, three-ring binder they carried everywhere. That notebook served as their basketball bible, for it contained a divine collection of names, statistics, tidbits of information, and that Holy Grail of pre-tech data, landline home telephone numbers. It was not uncommon for Musselman to lose his top two or three top players in a matter of days. That would send him scrambling to chase down replacements, negotiate quick contracts and arrange for them to meet the team wherever it was headed next. It was an unnerving way to win games, but it was a lot of fun. “He loves a little chaos,” says Brendan O’Connor, who worked for Musselman with the USBL’s Florida Sharks, the CBA’s Florida Beach Dogs and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and is now an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Every Arkansas quarterback is a threat to run

Arkansas quarterbacks improved their passing results throughout the spring as they got more comfortable with the timing of the offense, but those statistics do not reflect what they could bring to the table in the fall due to everyone's ability to run the ball. The ground game should play the biggest role at the position since Matt Jones graced the field his final season at Arkansas in 2004.
Arkansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Who will represent Arkansas at SEC Media Days 2021?

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman will attend his first SEC Media Days on Thursday, July 22, the final day of the four-day event, and he will be bringing three players with him to Hoover (Ala.) at The Wynfrey Hotel. With the event returning after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the only question for Arkansas is which players will go with the second-year head coach.