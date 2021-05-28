Game times, TV set for five ASU games

When Eric Musselman was bouncing around pro minor leagues at the start of his coaching career, he and his staff maintained a thick, leather, three-ring binder they carried everywhere. That notebook served as their basketball bible, for it contained a divine collection of names, statistics, tidbits of information, and that Holy Grail of pre-tech data, landline home telephone numbers. It was not uncommon for Musselman to lose his top two or three top players in a matter of days. That would send him scrambling to chase down replacements, negotiate quick contracts and arrange for them to meet the team wherever it was headed next. It was an unnerving way to win games, but it was a lot of fun. “He loves a little chaos,” says Brendan O’Connor, who worked for Musselman with the USBL’s Florida Sharks, the CBA’s Florida Beach Dogs and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and is now an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers.