The Old Era of Due Diligence Is Over. Here’s What the Post-Pandemic Future Might Hold.

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted every area of our lives, forcing investment professionals to react to ever-changing circumstances. Much has been written about the volatile financial markets and the hectic days of trading over the past 14 months, but now we’re heading into the post-pandemic world. With people across the globe getting vaccinated against this deadly virus, we are wondering, What is the new normal for asset allocators? In particular, how will due diligence evolve? Will it return to its 2019 state — or did the pandemic permanently alter how asset managers get hired?