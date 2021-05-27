Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Old Era of Due Diligence Is Over. Here’s What the Post-Pandemic Future Might Hold.

institutionalinvestor.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Covid-19 pandemic impacted every area of our lives, forcing investment professionals to react to ever-changing circumstances. Much has been written about the volatile financial markets and the hectic days of trading over the past 14 months, but now we’re heading into the post-pandemic world. With people across the globe getting vaccinated against this deadly virus, we are wondering, What is the new normal for asset allocators? In particular, how will due diligence evolve? Will it return to its 2019 state — or did the pandemic permanently alter how asset managers get hired?

www.institutionalinvestor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Due Diligence#Linkedin#Spotlight Asset Group#Linkedin#The Spotlight Cio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Public Healthwomenlovetech.com

Here’s What The Post-Pandemic Workplace Looks Like

By now, we’re all used to the WFH routines. The countless emails, Zoom calls, and flexible hours are all second nature. The work environment has been forced into change, and as we look forward to the long-awaited return to normality, some aspects just won’t be the same as the pre-pandemic workplace.
Public Healthprotocol.com

Industry clouds will be the new normal post-pandemic — here's why

If a pandemic and resulting economic turbulence have taught us anything, it's that organizations in any industry can be remarkably scrappy when battling to survive. Commercial lending banks sped up digital transformation efforts to quickly process millions of Paycheck Protection Program loans for quarantined business owners across the country. Health care providers raced to embrace cloud-based applications and services like chatbots, virtual assistants and telehealth services to care for patients unable to visit offices. Retailers and restaurants launched curbside pickup for digital orders and home delivery options in weeks rather than months.
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Leading People in the Post-Pandemic YOLO Era

I don’t think we can say that the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything, but it has changed many things. One element for sure is the work environment and the expectations of employees. It seems like many an employee was “suffering” being sent home to work and then the switch flipped and they are now finding they like the flexibility of working from home.
Travelphocuswire.com

What is corporate travel's sequel post-pandemic?

There are the doomsayers out there predicting corporate travel will never recover to 2019 levels and that a high percentage of meetings and events will remain virtual. Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, is probably the most high-profile proponent of this with a downbeat forecast that 50% of business travel will not return.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Bank watchdog in Canada signals confidence with capital lift

Canada's banking regulator raised a key capital requirement for large domestic banks, a signal that it considers the economic risks of the Covid-19 pandemic to have largely subsided. The country's bank superintendent said Thursday it will raise the domestic stability buffer to 2.5% from 1%, beginning in October. The regulator...
Marketsdenversun.com

Investment Banking League Tables Market to Watch: Spotlight on Bank of America Meryl Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan

The latest report released on Global Investment Banking League Tables Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Investment Banking League Tables Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Investment Banking League Tables Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Bank of America Meryl Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, UBS & Thomson Reuters etc.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Mutual fund-to-ETF bonanza may be getting started

Monday’s historic conversion of almost $29 billion of mutual funds into ETFs by Dimensional Fund Advisors could signal boom times for the likes of Citigroup Inc. As transfer agent, the Wall Street bank made sure investors holding the four mutual funds from the quant giant on Friday were able to see and trade their shares in the exchange-traded funds this week.
Businesskalkinemedia.com

JP Morgan Chase buys UK's Nutmeg for undisclosed amount

Nutmeg Savings and Investment Ltd, the London-based robo adviser, on Thursday, 17 June, announced that the New York-headquartered investment banking giant JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) has bought the company for an undisclosed amount. With a clientele of more than 140,000 people and an asset under management (AUM)...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

$900 million practice coming back to LPL after Wealth Enhancement Group deal

Just three years after leaving its former broker-dealer to escape restrictive RIA policies, Macro Consulting Group is returning to LPL Financial after Wealth Enhancement Group acquired the firm. It’s the latest transaction in a year that’s seen record RIA dealmaking. Marco Consulting, based out of Parsippany, New Jersey, has more...
StocksPosted by
The Street Crypto

Guggenheim CIO: 'Crypto as a Paradigm Is the Future'

Scott Minerd, the CIO of Guggenheim Partners which manages over $270 billion, said that, while crypto is a volatile asset, it is the paradigm of the future. Don’t miss out on how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor. "Crypto will continue...
Businesswealthbriefing.com

Who's Moving Where In Wealth Management? - Quilter

The latest senior moves in wealth and asset management and legal affairs across Europe and the UK. Quilter, the UK wealth manager, has appointed Tosin James-Odukoya as its new head of inclusion and wellbeing. Tosin succeeds Kate Richardson who, having set the strategy for I&D after the listing of the business, is leaving to pursue studies at the London School of Economics.
Businessyourmoney.com

JP Morgan Chase buys robo-adviser Nutmeg

The deal will net the US bank billions of pounds in assets in Britain ahead of its plans to launch in the UK retail market later this year. JP Morgan plans to offer current accounts under the Chase brand. It will compete with Goldman Sach’s consumer brand Marcus, which launched in Britain in 2018.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Private Equity Women Investor Network appoints first Executive Director

PEWIN (Private Equity Women Investor Network) has appointed Kirsty McGuire, former General Counsel of the StepStone Group, as its first Executive Director. McGuire will complement PEWIN’s existing leadership team, which includes Kelly Williams (Chair), Kate Mitchell (Vice Chair), Krista Hatcher and Dana Johns (Co-Chief Executive Officers), Jill Kitazaki and Joanne Yoo (Co-Presidents), Iris Zhao-Fiorello (Secretary), and Sarah Corr (Treasurer).
WorkoutsEntrepreneur

What to Know About the Future of Fitness Post-Pandemic: Franchising, Boutique Studios and Safety

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Undoubtedly, 2020 rocked many industries incredibly hard, threatening the very foundation that so many companies are built upon. The fitness industry underwent significant changes in 2020 as people around the world sought out new ways to stay healthy under the restraints set in place due to the global pandemic. From Zoom classes to equipment purchases, things settled down and many were able to establish a new rhythm that best suited their lifestyles.
StocksMySanAntonio

AI-driven hedge fund rules out bitcoin for lack of 'fundamentals'

A Swedish hedge fund that returned roughly four times the industry average last year using artificial intelligence won't touch bitcoin, based on an assessment that the cryptocurrency doesn't lend itself to sensible analysis. Patrik Safvenblad, the chief investment officer of Volt Capital Management, says the problem with bitcoin and other...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...