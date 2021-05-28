Cancel
Croatia Selects French Fighter Jets to Upgrade Airforce

By Anja Vladisavljevic
balkaninsight.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an earlier attempt to buy Israeli jets collapsed in 2019, Croatia has finally opted to bolster its airforce capabilities with 12 used Dassault Rafale F3R jets from France. Croatia will procure 12 used French F3R Rafale fighter jets to modernise the country’s airforce, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced on...

