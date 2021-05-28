Croatia Selects French Fighter Jets to Upgrade Airforce

When Germany deployed magnetic mines early in the war, Britain countered with aircraft that could explode them by mimicking a ship’s magnetic signature. On September 3, 1939, two days after Germany invaded Poland, the German submarines U-13, U-14 and U-17 started laying three fields of magnetic-influence mines on the sea floor just off Britain’s east coast. Within days, four ships totaling 14,575 gross registered tons were sunk and another 10,391 GRT of shipping was damaged. Although mines were suspected, minesweepers dispatched to the area did not find any, leading most Royal Navy officials to believe that the losses were due to U-boat torpedo attacks, even though survivors did not report seeing torpedo wakes. The mystery remained unsolved until a mine was successfully recovered on November 21, 1939. HMS Vernon, the Royal Navy’s shore establishment technology research center in Portsmouth, initiated an effort to learn the mine’s triggering mechanism and recommend effective countermeasures.