Bertan Selim has long recognised the need for inclusivity in the arts. Born in Skopje, he has spent the past decade working as a curator, mentor, and grant-making specialist in the Netherlands, opening doors for documentary photographers from outside the Western world. Then, in 2020, he decided to pull together his contacts and funding expertise to launch the VID Foundation: an organisation designed to support photographers in the Balkans and challenge stereotypical narratives about the region. “There is amazing talent in the Balkans,” he says with pride, “but there is little opportunity for photographers to pursue long-term, personal, creative, and analytical work.”