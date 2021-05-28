Best Multiplayer Games For Making New Friends

There are a ton of great sandbox video games that have gained a strong following. With these games players are given more creative freedom in doing whatever they’d like or the ability to get creative in accomplishing different tasks. If you’re a fan of sandbox games and are looking for something a bit different to enjoy this year then we have you covered. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best sandbox video game titles you can pick up within the 2021 calendar year. There are a few titles readily available now along with several titles slated to release through early access. With that said, these games are not ranked in any particular way, but just a few titles in general that you might want to keep on your radar.