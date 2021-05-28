Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Best Multiplayer Games For Making New Friends

By Veno Soul
allnetarticles.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that life is better with friends. Sometimes, it can be difficult to find people who share your interests and hobbies. We all know that multiplayer games are the best way to make new friends. The problem is, there are so many out there with different mechanics and gameplay styles that it can be hard to figure out which one would be the best for you. That’s why we’re here! This list will tell you about some of our favorite multiplayer games on PC where you can find new friends easily.

www.allnetarticles.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Multiplayer#Game Mechanics#Headsets#Pc Game#Osrs#Rocket League Psyonix#Battle Royale#Pubg#Tower Unite#Mmo#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamesretailcrowd.co.uk

Recent job postings indicate that they are not ditching the multiplayer game eventually

CD Project RED was discovered in the past 6 months by a Cyberpunk 2077 movie Because of its scandalous start, and according to the latest financial report, it didn’t even close out a very good financial quarter, in part because the wide-ranging reforms are swallowing money. But at least for us gamers, it’s a good thing that Cyberpunk 2077 is evolving, and its development won’t stop in the future either. Furthermore, current job postings for the CD project indicate that the development studio has not abandoned the multi-company either.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Half-Life: Alyx multiplayer mod turns your friend into a moral support bot

If you find yourself getting spooked venturing into Valve’s VR adventure Half-Life: Alyx alone, then you might be pleased to know you can drag a pal along for the ride now. Modders have made an open-source multiplayer mod that lets you play the game alongside a friend, spawning them in as a floating moral support robot. And it’s well cute.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

10 Best NEW Sandbox Video Games of 2021

There are a ton of great sandbox video games that have gained a strong following. With these games players are given more creative freedom in doing whatever they’d like or the ability to get creative in accomplishing different tasks. If you’re a fan of sandbox games and are looking for something a bit different to enjoy this year then we have you covered. In this list, we’re going to highlight some of the best sandbox video game titles you can pick up within the 2021 calendar year. There are a few titles readily available now along with several titles slated to release through early access. With that said, these games are not ranked in any particular way, but just a few titles in general that you might want to keep on your radar.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

13 Best NEW Top-Down Games of 2021

There are a ton of new and exciting games coming out this year. While things got shifted around due to covid, that hasn’t halted all of the anticipated video games that were planned for 2021. For instance, there are quite a few upcoming top-down video games we think that you should be keeping an eye on. In this list, we are going to highlight the best new top-down games that are releasing or slated to release within this calendar year. Of course, with that said, these titles are not particularly ranked in any order right now. We’re hopeful that all of these games can make their way out into the marketplace within the 2021 calendar year but for now, only time will tell.
Video GamesKotaku

Why Everyone Is Playing Knockout City, A Multiplayer Dodgeball Game

Knockout City, the recently released multiplayer dodgeball game about dodging dodgeballs, has apparently clocked more than five million players, publisher EA announced today. No matter how you slice it, that figure is nothing to sneeze at. Now, consider that the game hasn’t even been out for two weeks. Yeah. “Holy shit” is right.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Xbox Game Pass Is Wise To Focus On Multiplayer Games

Xbox Game Pass has become kind of inescapable in recent years. The flagship subscription service for the big green gaming brand, Game Pass allows players to play hundreds of games for the small price of a monthly subscription. Since inception, the service has been bolstered to include an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate option, which offers Game Pass for Console, PC, Xbox Live Gold membership, EA Play and the ability to play certain games through mobile devices through cloud gaming. It’s a pretty robust service.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

How Battlefield 2042 Tailors An All-Multiplayer Game For Single-Player Fans

Battlefield 2042 takes players into the near future in a world ravaged by the most profound refugee crisis known to man. In this world space, players will become Non-Patriated, also called Non-Pats for short. Non-Pats are farmers, engineers, soldiers – they are the survivors, they are the fighters that don’t fight for a flag. They fight for the future of the known world. While combat-ready specialists are a part of that, this is less of a military regime and more of a fight for what those think is right. An interesting spin, but still with the high-tech military gear.
Video GamesNews Ledge

A New Ubisoft Multiplayer Game Slaps Splinter Cell, The Division, and Ghost Recon Together

With E3, Summer Game Fest, and tons of announcements right around the corner – the rumor/leak mill is in full swing. Twitter user Zer0Bytes (known for early info on Rainbow Six: Siege) posted a few screenshots of a game dubbed BattleCat. It looks like a PvP game with a heavy objective focus. And there are also multiple factions, including Echelon (Splinter Cell), Wolves (Ghost Recon), Cleaners (The Division), and Outcasts.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Naughty Dog Is Hiring for a Standalone Multiplayer Game

Naughty Dog is currently hiring for the studio's first standalone multiplayer game, new job ads have revealed today. The two ads, as reported by VGC, are for a Gameplay Scripter and a Level Designer that will help the studio adapt the story-driven experiences it is known for into a multiplayer game.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Evil Dead The Game multiplayer trailer showcased at E3

A new gameplay trailer has been released for the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game, based on the popular horror franchise, consisting of the Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series. Evil Dead: The Game features multiplayer co-op and PvP and will be launching on PC, Xbox One, Xbox X and S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch sometime in the near future.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

10 Best NEW Dungeon Crawler Games of 2021

After a new dungeon crawler gameplay experience for 2021? You’re in luck as we have listed down a few games that we think you should keep tabs on. In this list, we have some great dungeon-crawling video games that are either out now, in early access, or anticipated by fans hoping to see the title make some kind of a launch within the 2021 calendar year. We don’t have these games ranked in any particular order as most of these titles have yet to make it out into the market. With all that said, here are a few new dungeon crawlers to get excited about in 2021.
Video GamesGamespot

Last Of Us, Uncharted Dev Confirms Standalone Multiplayer Game With More Details

Years ago, Naughty Dog confirmed it was working on a new multiplayer game set in The Last of Us universe, and now some new details on the studio's first standalone multiplayer game have been revealed. VGC spotted new job ads at the studio that mention "Naughty Dog's newest adventure" and how its ambition is to apply the studio's focus on quality into the context of multiplayer.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

New Multiplayer Social Gaming Platform Piepacker Launches

A new multiplayer social gaming platform by the name of Piepacker has launched this week with a retro games library, ready to play for free. The project was funded through Kickstarter where the campaign was only asking for $75k, however, they secured full funding within 20 hours and eventually secured $220,656 pledged by 1190 backers, including one backer who pledged $10k. The service will eventually be developing its own original games to be launched exclusively on the platform, but for now, they currently have over 60 retro games ready to be played right now, along with one fun new game called Gentleman Bomber, which is a take on the Bomberman genre. You can read more about the service below and check out a trailer for the game as well.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Wizard with a Gun is a magical multiplayer game set for 2022

Wizard with a Gun was just announced during Devolver Digitial's E3 presentation. Coming from Galvanic Games, Wizard with a Gun is a simple-yet-aptly-named title. It's described as a multiplayer survival sandbox adventure, which translates to looking something like Don't Starve, but with some alchemy and Western movie DNA mixed in.
Video Gamesnewpaper24.com

Keep in mind When Multiplayer Gaming Wanted Envelopes and Stamps? – NEWPAPER24

Keep in mind When Multiplayer Gaming Wanted Envelopes and Stamps?. Landes started making laptop video games in 1980, however when missed launch dates killed the corporate he launched his personal PBM model in 1984. Based mostly in Oregon, his creations included Swords of Pelarn, which Landes initially moderated by hand, an “arduous” course of that would take 20 to half-hour for every participant’s flip. Even with the help of computer systems, information entry and mailing remained labor intensive.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

Eyeson API Revolutionizing Gaming With Multiplayer Screen Sharing

GRAZ, Austria, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live video streaming and chatting online has become a common practice in gaming. In 2020, ESA US stated that 65% of gamers play with others, mostly online. eyeson provides an API video service where multiplayer teams can see the screen of each team member at the same time during a full gameplay - preferably on a second screen.