Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 256: Top Ten Most Important Badgers

By Bucky's 5th Quarter
chatsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere where you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we dive into part two of our top ten series. Before that, we discuss some updates in the Wisconsin football recruiting world as the Badgers get good news from the likes of 3-star cornerback Avyonne Jones and 4-star defensive tackle KJ Miles.

