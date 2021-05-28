Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 256: Top Ten Most Important Badgers

Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere where you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a ton to talk about as the landscape of college athletics really begins to shift. Before getting into that though, we have a ton of football recruiting to get to as more offers have gone out to members of the 2022 and 2023 classes. Additionally, Wisconsin has started to make a push for some preferred walk-ons as the Badgers offered five players PWO spots this week. How will each of those situations shake out? Take a listen.