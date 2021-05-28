Cancel
Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten Premieres on PBS.

By Danielle Sanders, Interim Managing Editor
Chicago Defender
Cover picture for the article“Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten” is a new documentary film premiering on PBS on May 31, 2021, the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre. The film explores the events that destroyed a once prosperous and thriving community in Oklahoma. On May 31, 1921, a mob of white residents destroyed the Greenwood community of Tulsa, Oklahoma also known as “Black Wall Street”. Reported by Washington Post journalist, DeNeen L. Brown, and narrated by Emmy award-winning journalist, Michel Martin, “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten” traces the history of violence against Black People and uncovers the truth behind one of the worst incidents of racial violence in this country.

Chicago Defender

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

