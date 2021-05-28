Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten Premieres on PBS.

The freakout over Critical Race Theory is just a proxy for the real goal of banning the teaching of American history that doesn’t fit conservative politics. Talking about slavery and genocide and oppression and anything else that might possibly make kids rethink the idea that America is the greatest country in human history and don’t ask me any questions why commie is anathema to these people. It is also my view that this is a new form of McCarthyism that requires fear to win. If teachers simply refuse to change what they do en masse, then they can’t really win. Are they going to fire all the history teachers? Do they want that attention? Unfortunately, a lot of history teachers, both at the high school and college level, are pretty scared right now. That fear is a victory for the right. But some are not scared and they are fighting for what is right: