Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten Premieres on PBS.
“Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten” is a new documentary film premiering on PBS on May 31, 2021, the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre. The film explores the events that destroyed a once prosperous and thriving community in Oklahoma. On May 31, 1921, a mob of white residents destroyed the Greenwood community of Tulsa, Oklahoma also known as “Black Wall Street”. Reported by Washington Post journalist, DeNeen L. Brown, and narrated by Emmy award-winning journalist, Michel Martin, “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten” traces the history of violence against Black People and uncovers the truth behind one of the worst incidents of racial violence in this country.chicagodefender.com