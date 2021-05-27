Bumper Repair Cost – Types of Damage and Cost Estimates
We’ve all been there, maybe it’s someone else’s fault, or maybe you weren’t feeling 100% while driving. Whatever the case, now you’ve got a dent on your bumper and you’re wondering how much does a bumper repair cost? Well, a bumper repair will typically cost between $500 – $2,000. However, there will be other factors as well that might affect your total bill. If the damage is minor, then your repair bill might not even reach $500.www.motorverso.com