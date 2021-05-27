Bumper Repair Cost – Types of Damage and Cost Estimates

Nearly a decade ago my wife and I bought our first house. It was a post-2008-crash foreclosure whose previous owner had gutted it of kitchen counters, fixtures, heating equipment and more on his way out the door. Being an experienced, and overconfident tradesman, I set out to remodel our house. I contacted a general contractor that I had worked with, and an architect friend, for help. The general contractor and his subs would do the heavy lifting, with me handling the finish details. We developed a great plan that would have transformed that little house. Except when all the costs came in it amounted to more than my “budget” just to build the white box space. We still renovated our little house slowly over many years, but I never got over the sting of being that wrong about what the work I made a living from doing actually cost.