Bumper Repair Cost – Types of Damage and Cost Estimates

By Hafizh Rizqi
motorverso.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all been there, maybe it’s someone else’s fault, or maybe you weren’t feeling 100% while driving. Whatever the case, now you’ve got a dent on your bumper and you’re wondering how much does a bumper repair cost? Well, a bumper repair will typically cost between $500 – $2,000. However, there will be other factors as well that might affect your total bill. If the damage is minor, then your repair bill might not even reach $500.

How Much Does It Cost To Replace A Bumper – Surprisingly Expensive To Fix?

Few automotive components are as underappreciated as the humble bumper. Not only is it designed to complement the look of your car, but it also serves a very crucial role in keeping you safe. After all, accidents are just that… Accidents. Unavoidable, and terribly costly when it does happen. A bumper absorbs as much of the damage as possible, both to your bodily person and the car. Surprisingly, that sliver of bodywork can be fairly expensive to mend. So, how much does it cost to replace a bumper?