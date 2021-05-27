Cancel
Medford, OR

Third Arson Arrest in Under 12 hours Along the Greenway

 22 days ago

THIRD ARSON ARREST IN UNDER 12 HOURS ALONG THE GREENWAY. News Release from Medford Police Dept. On May 27th, 2021, at about 9:20 a.m., detectives were on scene of last night's fire near Midway Road, continuing their investigation, when they saw a plume of smoke nearby. The two detectives alerted fire officials and responded to the area on foot. They discovered a male near the fire and questioned him. The detectives determined the male, who was camping where the fire occurred, had lit some property on fire belonging to someone else, and the fire got out of control.

