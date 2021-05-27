Two Arrested for Starting Fires Along Greenway

News Release from Medford Police Dept. Fires were started in two separate instances along the Greenway in Medford. Both resulted in arrests. On May 18th, 2021, a fire was started in the 800 block of N. Riverside Avenue, near Bear Creek, which threatened a nearby residence before it was extinguished by Medford Fire Department. Video surveillance identified a suspect who was located this morning, shortly after midnight. Colin Duff, 26 years old, was arrested for Reckless Burning. Officers believe he was camping near the fire, burning trash, when it got out of control.