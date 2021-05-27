Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, OR

Two Arrested for Starting Fires Along Greenway

medfordoregon.gov
 22 days ago

News Release from Medford Police Dept. Fires were started in two separate instances along the Greenway in Medford. Both resulted in arrests. On May 18th, 2021, a fire was started in the 800 block of N. Riverside Avenue, near Bear Creek, which threatened a nearby residence before it was extinguished by Medford Fire Department. Video surveillance identified a suspect who was located this morning, shortly after midnight. Colin Duff, 26 years old, was arrested for Reckless Burning. Officers believe he was camping near the fire, burning trash, when it got out of control.

www.medfordoregon.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fires Were Started#Grass Fire#Greenway#Camping#Medford Police Dept#Flashalert#Medford Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.