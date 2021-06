The X-Men go cosmic in the latest Marvel HeroClix sets, X-Men Rise and Fall, and ComicBook.com has four exclusive previews. After introducing the Krakoan era X-Men to HeroClix in last year's X-Men: House of X set, WizKids is reaching a little further back in the X-Men's history to the 2007 storyline "The Rise and Fall of the Shi'ar Empire" as the primary inspiration for its latest X-Men set. That means a focus on the X-Men character who thrived during that era, plus new versions of the space-faring outlaws the Starjammers, members of the Shi'ar Empire and the Imperial Guard, and more.