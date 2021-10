MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two Doral police officers were shot Friday morning in front of the Miami-Dade police headquarters. It happened in the area of NW 92nd Avenue and NW 24th Street. “At approximately 11:10 a.m. there was an incident that occurred off-site. It resulted in some type of dispute. It resulted in one man chasing another man by vehicle. Our officers were alerted to the incident that had occurred and were in the area. They came upon a traffic accident where a vehicle had struck a tree and spun out of control. As our officers were observing this, the subject in...

