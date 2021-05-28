Cancel
Believe It or DON’T

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 1937, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, a stunning technological and artistic achievement, opened to the public after 5 years of construction. On this day in 1950, Frank Sinatra made his TV debut on NBC’s “Star-Spangled Review.”. Believe It or DON’T. On this day in 1977, The...

southernillinoisnow.com
Politics
BBC
Video GamesKirkus Reviews

DON'T HATE THE PLAYER

At Hillford West, her Pennsylvania high school, Emilia is a savvy junior set on living up to her hardworking Puerto Rican parents’ high expectations. At night, she is a heavyweight gamer losing sleep doing what she actually wants to do: kicking serious offensive butt in Guardians League Online, a team-based, multiplayer shooting game. When the chance at winning glory—and $200,000—in an amateur GLO tournament to be held in a new esports stadium proves too tempting, Emilia risks revealing her true identity in order to play with the notoriously ruthless Team Fury. Meanwhile, Jake Hooper is a sensitive, emotionally aware White gamer who bonded with Emilia over an arcade game during a fourth grade birthday party and has never forgotten her. When their paths cross again at the GLO tournament, where Jake is also a competitor, their seemingly opposite lives become deeply intertwined. In this delightfully entertaining romance, Nedd covers an impressive range of topics with a rare combination of hilarity, sarcasm, and sincerity: toxic masculinity, doxxing, gaming culture wars, the pressure cooker of Latinx parenting, and, yes, love. Gamers and nongamers alike will squeal, cheer, and boo in this page-turner in which the high-stakes action within the tournament mixes perfectly with the vulnerable blossoming of Emilia and Jake’s relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Meghan Markle Uses New Title On Lili's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle did not use her royal title on the birth certificate of her daughter Lili, it has been revealed. TMZ obtained a published a copy of Lili's birth certificate, revealing that Meghan gave her birth name Rachel Meghan Markle. On Archie's birth certificate, Meghan gave her royal title 'Her...
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her Wedding

The rapper Big Freedia has been making music for years. She's had her music in a number of commercials, she performed the spoken word interlude in Beyoncé's "Formation," and she has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of that, she's an author who has shared the struggles growing up around poverty and drugs that helped her become the Queen of Bounce Music.
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert to spend tenth wedding anniversary apart

Princess Charlene has revealed her sadness at being unable to spend her tenth wedding anniversary with her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, next week. The royal has remained in South Africa after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May, meaning she was unable to return home to Monaco.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince Harry has arrived back in the UK for the Princess Diana statue unveiling

For the first time since Prince Philip's funeral back in April, and since becoming a father for the second time to baby Lilibet, Prince Harry has arrived back in the UK for a very special occasion. Both Harry and his brother, Prince William, will be in attendance for an unveiling of a statue dedicated to their mother, Princess Diana, next Thursday – on what would have been her 60th birthday.
Entertainmentsoapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Preempted on June 25

Soaps being interrupted for breaking news coverage is always frustrating for the loyal viewers, but sometimes the interruptions can be planned for. GENERAL HOSPITAL will be preempted on Friday, June 25, so don’t be confused if the soap is airing on your network and you get a sense of deja vu! “Due to a scheduled news report, today’s GH will be an encore airing of our Emmy-nominated episode celebrating the Women’s Suffrage movement,” the soap shared on social media.
Musicloudersound.com

Paul McCartney: How I made Ram

In retrospect, it’s easy to pull at the threads of The Beatles’ studiously scrutinised timeline and examine the source of their unravelling; to point fingers at the capricious actions of each member who may have abdicated (albeit temporarily) along the way, and to speculate on the heroes and villains of their illustrious story.
Musicgranthshala.com

How Jimi Hendrix Got That Kazoo Sound on ‘Crosstown Traffic’

Jimi Hendrix always found a way to record the voices in his mind. buyer of are you Experienced (1967), Hendrix’s first LP, followed immediately on the title track. To achieve those far-off sounds, Hendrix used tapes played backwards and a variety of other tricks. and he continued Electric Ladyland (1968), his final studio album.
Shoppingquillandpad.com

Montegrappa David Bowie Blackstar Limited Edition: January 8, A Date To Remember

But his musical genius lives on through this experimental work and the many other significant albums produced throughout the English musician’s multidecade career. Italian pen brand Montegrappa commemorates both the album and the man in a new limited-edition writing instrument collection within its Icons series. The David Bowie Blackstar includes a fountain pen and a rollerball whose essence, like Bowie’s music, is at once evident and implied – and might require some decoding.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Watch Mick Fleetwood And Friends Stunning ‘Albatross’ Performance

The Mick Fleetwood & Friends tribute concert to Peter Green that took place on February 20, 2020 at London’s Palladium was a star-studded event. It brought together some of the biggest names in rock and saw performances from Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler, Billy Gibbons, Noel Gallagher, Kirk Hammett, and many more.
Moviesvineyardgazette.com

Music for the Ears and Eyes

The Bee Gees wrote over 1,000 songs and have 20 number one hits, many of which you know by heart as you pull out those disco moves while stuck in traffic or in the kitchen making dinner. It really is the best way to flow from stove to counter top to table setting, keeping the Night Fever alive and well.
Rock Musicguitargirlmag.com

Interview: Tamar Berk Talks About “Cleveland” and Her Vintage Fender Guitar

San Diego-based indie-pop artist Tamar Berk releases the music video for “Cleveland,” a track lifted from her just-released solo album, The Restless Dreams of Youth. The Restless Dreams of Youth parades Tamar’s gift for alluring indie-pop, with songs such as “Shadow Clues” and “Better Off Meditating.” The album received vast praise from Atwood Magazine, Big Takeover, Northern Transmissions, and Stereo Embers Magazine.
El Paso, TXPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: What Was ‘Granny’ Actor Irene Ryan’s Net Worth at Her Time of Death?

The Beverly Hillbillies icon and El Paso, Texas native died at 70-years-old in 1973, and had a remarkable net worth at the time. Born in October of 1902, Irene Ryan would grow up to become one of television’s most recognizable characters. As The Beverly Hillbillies‘ beloved Daisy Moses, better known as “Granny,” Ryan put her decades of vaudeville, radio, television, and film expertise to grand use.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Prince Harry broke his dying promise to Princess Diana

Prince William also promised, but was able to restrain him, unlike his brother. As everyone knows, Prince Harry stopped communicating with his brother Prince William after the couple’s scandalous departure from the family and their further “flight” to the United States. Rumor has it that it was Megan who persuaded her weak-willed husband against the family.