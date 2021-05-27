Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody in Court

Angelina Jolie is appealing a judge’s decision which gave her ex Brad Pitt joint custody of their kids. This is how two divorce lawyers think the proceedings might play out. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going back to court, after the actress appealed a judge’s decision granting her ex joint custody of their kids. The pair, who share five minor children Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne, and Knox, along with 19-year-old Maddox, have been locked in a messy custody battle for years, and two lawyers have weighed in on the likelihood of Angelina reversing the custody ruling. “The burden for someone who is appealing the finding of the trial judge is really high, because the appellate courts don’t want to sit as trial judges, and to determine facts,” celebrity divorce attorney Michael Stutman, founding partner at at Stutman Stutman Lichtenstein & Felder explained to HollywoodLife.