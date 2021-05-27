Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody in Court

By Kayla Thomas
Posted by 
Mix 103.9
Mix 103.9
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Brad Pitt winning joint custody, Miguel opening up about mental health and more, below. Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody in Court. A...

wsrkfm.com
Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9

Oneonta, NY
248
Followers
1K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 103.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsrkfm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Depression#Daily Break#Popcrush Nights#Tmz#Americans#Hims#Tiktok#Siri#New York Post#Rolling Stone#Sole Custody#Counts#Supervised Visitation#Singer#Heartbreak#A Rod#Poll#Cicada Screams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
K945

Angelina Jolie Believes the Court Failed Her Family in Custody Case: Report

Angelina Jolie reportedly believes that the court failed her family after the judge assigned to her custody case with Brad Pitt would not let her children testify. Last week, a judge tentatively ruled that Jolie and ex-husband Pitt would have joint custody of their five children under 18. The former couple's eldest son Maddox is 19, while Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne are still minors.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Angelina Jolie Is ‘Bitterly Disappointed’ With Brad Pitt Getting Joint Custody: ‘She Will Never Forgive Him’

Angelina Jolie is not happy with the court’s decision to award Brad Pitt joint custody of their children, an insider reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Eternals star, 45, is “bitterly disappointed” after Judge John Ouderkirk ruled in favor of her ex-husband, 57, earlier this month. “Angelina’s testimony lacked credibility,” the source adds. “The decision was based on extensive testimonies from people who spent time with the kids and by highly respected professionals.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Custody Case Isn't Over Just Yet

Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle reached a decision just a couple weeks ago following months in court, it’s not over yet. The decision fell in Brad Pitt’s favor, with the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor being given his 50/50 custody of the actors’ six children. And Jolie will fight back against the decision with an appeal set for next month.
RelationshipsUS Magazine

Angelina Jolie to Appeal Brad Pitt Custody Decision in Upcoming Court Hearing Amid Messy Divorce

Not backing down. Angelina Jolie is determined to fight the decision to grant Brad Pitt joint custody of their six children amid their messy court battle. According to court records, the Maleficent star, 46, and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 57, have a hearing set for July 9. Jolie’s appeal will be heard by a three-justice panel, with attorneys for both parties given time to present their arguments.
CelebritiesPosted by
AFP

Pitt lawyers say judge ordered change to Jolie custody deal

A California judge ruled that a custody order concerning Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children must be modified in his favor, according to court documents filed by the "Fight Club" actor's lawyers. Documents filed by Pitt's attorneys at a California appeals court seen by AFP claim a privately appointed judge made a "tentative ruling" in which he found "the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt's request."
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Are Headed Back to Court Next Month

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are once again headed back to court after their almost five-year-long divorce case hit a new snafu over a tentative ruling awarding the actor increased custody of their five children. Since that tentative custody ruling was made, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly,...
Celebritiesheraldweekly.com

5 Women We Forget Were Romantically Linked to Brad Pitt

Before Brangelina broke up, the father of six seemed to have left his days as one of Hollywood’s most sought after bachelors behind. Though we remember him for his famous relationships with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, Pitt has quite a long list of lovers – some of which we tend to forget were ever linked to the actor. Brad seemed to always have a girlfriend, though some of these leading ladies were flings rather than serious relationships. Let’s take a look at the women that made their way in (and out) of Brad Pitt’s life.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

More Rumors About Brad Pitt's Love Life Are Swirling After Landing Joint Custody In Divorce Case Against Angelina Jolie

As the high-profile divorce proceedings and subsequent custody battles continue between A-list Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, rumors also have managed to swirl regarding Pitt’s allegedly active dating profile. Following up on the news that Pitt secured joint custody of his and Jolie’s children thanks to a favorable court ruling, reports now link the Fight Club star to an actress he reportedly met while working the awards circuit, Andra Day.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Chances Of Reversing Joint Custody Ruling For Brad Pitt Are Very Low, Say Lawyers

Angelina Jolie is appealing a judge’s decision which gave her ex Brad Pitt joint custody of their kids. This is how two divorce lawyers think the proceedings might play out. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going back to court, after the actress appealed a judge’s decision granting her ex joint custody of their kids. The pair, who share five minor children Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne, and Knox, along with 19-year-old Maddox, have been locked in a messy custody battle for years, and two lawyers have weighed in on the likelihood of Angelina reversing the custody ruling. “The burden for someone who is appealing the finding of the trial judge is really high, because the appellate courts don’t want to sit as trial judges, and to determine facts,” celebrity divorce attorney Michael Stutman, founding partner at at Stutman Stutman Lichtenstein & Felder explained to HollywoodLife.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Custody Battle With Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's Kids Had A Special Surprise For Mom's 46th Birthday

Angelina Jolie has seemingly had a tough past few years. Her personal life has been heavily clouded by her divorce from Brad Pitt and the custody battle for their minor children, which at times have gotten surprisingly ugly with allegations of abuse in the relationship. It’s been a five-year fight for the two Hollywood A-Listers, and it seems like Jolie could use a little reprieve from it all. It looks like she got just that when her children treated her to a special surprise for her 46th birthday this past weekend.