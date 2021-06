Fashion and inclusivity don’t always go hand-in-hand. As a back-to-back c-section champ myself, I’m all to aware of how difficult it is to find athletic and athleisure fits that not only feels good on my body, but gives me the free range of movement I so desperately need to chase around two toddler boys. I have a few tried-and-trusted brands that kind of look great on me, but I’ve been steadily missing out on the actual fashion of the category, finding most stylish pieces to be nonsensical for my body type.