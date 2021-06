In the last few years, virtual reality has changed the game in different industries such as business, education, tourism, and medicine. When the pandemic started, the demand for VR has grown immensely because it makes every product or service more approachable. As far as the gaming industry is concerned, the popularity of VR is quite recent but has no intention of ceasing anytime soon. Therefore, gaming enthusiasts are probably not surprised by the fact that virtual reality is estimated to hit its revenue of 11.6 billion U.S. dollars by 2025. Let's go through a few points of why VR is so significant in the gaming industry and where it's going.