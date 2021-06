Buckle up, folks, it’s finally June and in-person recruiting is BACK. On Monday, we quickly broke down the high school players that we know of who will be attending camps or taking visits to the University of Kentucky for what will be a busy month of June. It’s a lengthy (yet surely incomplete) list of young, talented student-athletes who will take a trip to Lexington this month, ranging from high school freshmen to seniors. The NCAA’s recruiting dead period was lifted when the clock struck 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday morning and athletes are already off to travel the country as they seek to boost their stock and earn scholarship offers.