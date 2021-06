Some people love shopping for swimsuits, while others loathe it. Either way, here are a few tips to help you make the right choice. Don’t let anyone convince you that you can’t wear a certain type of swimsuit because of your age or body type. All that matters is that you like it, that it’s comfortable, and that it meets your needs. If you want to find a flattering swimsuit that makes you feel confident in your body, ask a salesperson at your local swimwear shop for suggestions.