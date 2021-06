After not being able to have a full summer last year due to COVID-19, teenagers are seeking ways to unwind, de-stress and make this summer the best it can be. The first wave of COVID-19 has taken a toll on a lot of teenagers. The most important thing to remember is to take time to relax this summer after a year that will most definitely go down in history. So, here are just a few unique activities to add to your summer bucket list.