Promises broken, and a session wasted

By DENISE HAYMAN
Independent Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats returned to Helena for the 67th Legislative Session last January ready to work on legislation that would create jobs, better our economy, and support Montanans affected by the Covid pandemic. We hoped, like many Montanans, that Republican campaign promises to do the same would offer plenty of common ground. Instead, what we ended up with was a wasted session where Republicans at every turn worked to give handouts to large corporations at the expense of Montanans’ pocketbooks.

