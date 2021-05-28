Update on the latest sports

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs following a blowout win over the Miami Heat. And the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets have 2-1 leads in their respective series. Khris Middleton scored 22 points, and Jrue...

NFLprosportsextra.com

Retired Chargers Player Found Dead!

2021 has not even a very good year for professional athletes. It seems that every couple days tragedy strikes a professional sports organization when we learn that either a current or former player has passed away. Tragedy most recently struck the Los Angeles Chargers when we learned that former defensive...
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
BasketballWPTV

Report: Jrue Holiday commits to play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday may finally be making his Olympic debut this summer. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Holiday has committed to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics beginning in July. If he makes the cut for Tokyo, this will be his first appearance at the Olympics. View social...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reports: Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Kevin Love added to Team USA

Jrue Holiday, Kevin Love and Khris Middleton will play for Team USA in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to media reports Tuesday. Earlier in the day, The Athletic also reported Chris Paul will join the team, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has since disputed that report. While USA Basketball has...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Game 2

The Phoenix Suns won Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Arizona against the Los Angeles Clippers 104-103 on a buzzer-beater dunk from Deandre Ayton. On Wednesday morning, Shannon Sharpe of FS1 reacted to the game on their daily morning T.V. show Undisputed. The clip of Sharpe talking about the game...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Predicts Which NBA Stars Get Traded this Offseason

Watch Colin Cowherd play a game of 'Deal or No Deal?' as Colin predicts which NBA stars get traded this offseason. "DEAL. There is a report that they will field offers. Basketball is a sport where if you succeed it means somebody else doesn't get the shot. Harden and Kevin Durant are greater offensive players, bigger people, and I trust their bodies more despite KD's injuries. If I had to go Harden or Kyrie, Harden gives me 80 games, Harden plays his arse off, and Harden is a greater per-game scorer. This is basketball, and Kyrie Irving is just taking shots. If you want to play Kevin Durant 36 minutes and not 44 you better have a bench. You can't have a bench having three of the top 5 offensive players in the league. I think they move Kyrie Irving."
Basketballkslsports.com

Team USA Men’s Basketball Roster Nears Completion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Team USA Basketball roster is nearing completion as 12 players have committed to next month’s Tokyo Olympics. Final Olympic rosters allow for only 12 players to compete for each country, but with two rounds of the NBA playoffs left to be completed, and a rash of injuries plaguing the league’s stars, the Olympic committee could look to bring additional players into training camp which runs from July 6-18.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Anthony Edwards among players on USA Basketball Select Team

Adrian Wojnarowski: Rookie of the Year runner-up Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be among the headliners on a USA Basketball Select team who'll travel to a Las Vegas training camp in July to compete against Team USA prior to the Tokyo Olympics, sources tell ESPN. 1 day ago...
NBAbettingpros.com

Top 3 NBA Betting Picks for Friday, June 23rd (2021)

DeAndre Ayton’s last-second alley-oop proved to be the game-winner and gave the Phoenix Suns a commanding 2-0 series lead against the Los Angeles Clippers. Both teams have superstars sidelined, but it has been the Suns who have proved that they have the depth to withstand missing their MVP candidate. Tonight we will get Game 1 of a totally unexpected Eastern Conference Finals showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta has surprised all but the most hardcore fans this postseason, making good on a tremendous offseason combined with internal growth.
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Kevin Durant Rips Scottie Pippen After GQ Interview

Scottie Pippen let loose in a GQ interview published on Thursday. The Basketball Hall of Famer opined on a number of subjects including he feelings about Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant. Durant did not take Pippen's criticism lying down. Here's what Pippen had to say about...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Day’Ron Sharpe withdraws from NBA Draft Combine

In a rather shocking development, former UNC basketball standout Day'Ron Sharpe has reportedly withdrawn from the NBA draft combine. The NBA draft combine is officially underway in Chicago. As some of the top players in this year's draft class compete in the event, there was notable player who was not in attendance.
NBANBC Miami

NBA Draft Lottery Results 2021: Pistons Win Cade Cunningham Sweepstakes

NBA Draft Lottery results 2021: Pistons win Cunningham sweepstakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons select.... We now know that the Pistons will be the team drafting first overall after they won the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery on...
NBAava360.com

Cuttino Mobley on Suns — Clippers GM 2 ending, CP3 in Phoenix, league officiating | NBA | THE HERD

Former NBA player Cuttino Mobley joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his reactions to the wild Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Clippers Game 2 ending and how the league's officials controlled replay reviews within the final two minutes. Hear what Mobley has to say about Chris Paul's role and impact in Phoenix and what the 76ers should do with Ben Simmons to keep it sunny in Philadelphia. Mobley also predicts whether the Atlanta Hawks can upset the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBAaudacy.com

Ryan McDonough: I see a Suns-Bucks NBA Finals

Former Phoenix Suns GM and Audacy Sports NBA Insider Ryan McDonough joined The Big Show Radio Network prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks. McDonough told fans to not overlook this Atlanta squad, but said that the Bucks should be the...
NBASports Illustrated

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Tuesday, June 22

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clippers lead 1-0. There are two star players are out tonight: Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard. Devin Booker gets a nice bump with Paul out. He is the top option for the Suns. He took 29 shots and dropped a triple-double—top option for Captain.
NBAJournal Review

MCMURRY: We are witnessing a change of NBA royalty

What do LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant all have in common?. They’re all sitting at home after early playoff exits. The trio has combined for five most valuable player awards and a total of seven NBA Championships since 2012 (Curry and Durant won the 2017 and 2018 Finals together).