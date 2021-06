45% of business leaders claim that their company has experienced more network security incidents as a result of the pandemic, according to a new survey from Telia Carrier. Geographically speaking, 55% of US and 49% of UK respondents have experienced the most severe impact to their network security due to these attacks (suggesting that their businesses are more of a target than those in continental Europe) which, in turn, has resulted in a clear majority of respondents (60%) increasing their investment in this area.