'Green growth' is out: Finding new ways of using and wasting less energy

By The Conversation
techxplore.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs countries explore ways of decarbonising their economies, the mantra of "green growth" risks trapping us in a spiral of failures. Green growth is an oxymoron. Growth requires more material extraction, which in turn requires more energy. The fundamental problem we face in trying to replace fossil energy with renewable energy is that all our renewable technologies are significantly less energy dense than fossil fuels.

techxplore.com
