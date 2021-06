Emotional support animals actually provide legitimate emotional support, science says so. University of Toledo researchers found that people with serious illnesses like chronic anxiety or depression who adopted a pet saw a significant reduction in depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Researcher Dr. Janet Hoy-Gerlach says, “This study shows there is a place for emotional support animals in terms of them being partners in our health and well-being.” The study lacked a control group and had a small sample size, so researchers cannot make wide, sweeping generalizations. Hoy-Gerlach adds, “My hope is that [this study] will catalyze more research with more rigorous methods so we can better understand and leverage the benefits that can be had through emotional support animals.” (PopSci)