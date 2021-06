Skagway officials hired a new police chief Thursday night. The position had been open for 8 months until the borough decided interim chief Jerry Reddick had earned the title. Borough officials took time to find the right hire for the police chief position after Ray Leggett resigned abruptly in October. At its regularly scheduled meeting, the assembly approved the six-figure salary and benefits package for the new Chief of Police Jerry “JJ” Reddick. He’s served less than three years on Skagway’s police force, but he’s worked in law enforcement since the late 90s.