Cases were always expected to rise a bit in step three of the Government's unlocking roadmap. Modelling suggested the R rate would rise to something of the order of 1.1 to 1.3. When the new Indian variant started to cause concerns in May, there was speculation as to how much more transmissible it was than the previous Kent variant, which was dominant up to then. Some initial technical work suggested it might be 50-70 per cent more transmissible. But then Jonathan Van-Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, announced that the Government believed it was only 20-30 per cent more transmissible.