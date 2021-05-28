'I want to be an optimist': Fans not jumping to conclusions on Green Bay Packers-Aaron Rodgers brouhaha

GREEN BAY - While the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers fracas has riled sportswriters and social media warriors, some fans have taken a more reasoned approach. "I want to be an optimist about the season and I'd rather not spend a lot of time reading a lot of different stuff that's half true and half false," said Jeff Lanier, a season ticket holder from Allouez. "I'd like to focus on the positive things about this season. I think they're going to work it out with Aaron. I just think there's too much at stake for him and the team for them not to come to some sort of agreement."