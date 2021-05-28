Cancel
Aspen, CO

Let Ascendigo’s light shine bright

Aspen Times
 19 days ago

Ascendiogo is a pioneer in the field of therapeutic recreation. Right here in our valley, using the best nature has to offer, they have been quietly experimenting and improvising with groundbreaking results. Universities are adding majors based on Ascendigo’s work. Curriculum is being written by Ascendigo as satellite programs sprout up across the country. Tech startups are percolating with applications based on the work being done by this home grown nonprofit.

www.aspentimes.com
