East Alton, IL

'Delicious' Pulled Pork Fundraiser Day Is Saturday For East Alton Fire Department

By Dan Brannan
riverbender.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST ALTON - East Alton's Fire Department marks its 100th anniversary today with great pride of present and past members. On Saturday, beginning at 10:30 a.m., the fire department has its annual Pulled Pork Dinner, this time in a drive-thru format because of COVID-19. Because of COVID-19, a celebration for the 100th anniversary will be delayed until next year to have an open house with the police department. However, the Pulled Pork Dinner is still on, but in a drive-thru method.

