Travel Tips For Your Post-Vaccination Memorial Day Weekend

By Vanessa Romo
WBEZ
WBEZ
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Americans are grabbing a quick getaway this Memorial Day weekend, now that COVID cases are down and vaccination rates are up. And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are vaccinated can go ahead and embrace those #shotgirlsummer vibes, there are some things you should keep in mind as you hit the road — including the fact that the seven-day average of new U.S. COVID cases is still hovering at around 24,000 infections per day, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and 50% of the population still hasn’t been vaccinated.

WBEZ

WBEZ

Chicago, IL
As a public media institution we are deeply invested in the civic life and health of the community we serve.

