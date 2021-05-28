Cancel
Pleasant Hill, TN

Hodges takes prize in FRA Bill of Rights essay contest

By Alexander Alenitsch
Crossville Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs FRA Branch 294 closes out its 2021 Americanism Essay and scholarship recipient campaign, they wish to recognize its final Americanism Essay winner whose theme this year was “The Bill of Rights and Me.” This year’s winning seventh-grader, hailing from Pleasant Hill Elementary School, is Kayle Hodges. Her achievement earned Kayle $150 and a Certificate of Achievement. Her winning essay was forwarded to the FRA Southeast Region where it was judged against seventh-grade student submittals from 33 branches located in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. Her outstanding essay was recognized by the Southeast Regional Essay Committee who awarded her as the regional second-place winner. Her monetary rewards and Certificate of Achievement were presented to her at a recent FRA Branch 294 meeting where she read her essay to the membership who honored her with applauds and accolades.

