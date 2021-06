The Kansas City Chiefs offense has been near the top of the league in most categories the last few seasons. Led by the dynamic duo of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, this unit flies up and down the field quickly and scores points in bunches. However, this offensive attack was pitiful the last time we saw them on the field. The offensive line was stripped down to its bare bones, being held together by band-aids. Meanwhile, the skill players struggled to win battles down the field and in tight spaces.