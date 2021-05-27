CDC issues new guidance for summer camps after teens become eligible for vaccine

DALLAS, Saturday, June 12, 2021 – On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted health care professionals that the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST) of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting next Friday, June 18, to review cases of myocarditis, a rare but serious inflammation of the heart, reported in adolescents and young adults after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. The CDC is continuing to monitor VAERS and the VSD for cases of myocarditis, which may be occurring more often in males rather than females; more frequently after the second dose rather than the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine; and with symptoms typically appearing within 3 days of the dose of vaccine. The CDC also urges clinicians to consult with cardiologists for patients appearing with symptoms of myocarditis or a heart-related condition for additional testing and treatment.