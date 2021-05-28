Governor Murphy strolls through Red Bank on 1st Look with special guest Kevin Smith

RED BANK, NJ – Governor Phil Murphy says New Jersey is the small town capital of New Jersey, but there’s something special about Red Bank. The small bustling downtown is full of local shops and a beautiful waterfront. It wasn’t always that way. In the 1980s the town was the signature of New Jersey’s urban decay, but in the 1990s, the town was revitalized and shops began filling up, making Red Bank one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore this summer and all year long. Check out more with 1st Look.