Target Offering Delivery and Pickup for Wine, Beer & Liquor

Just when you thought Target couldn't get any better, the Minnesota based retailer is rolling out delivery and same day pickup of adult beverages. Starting soon Target says it will offer order pickup and/or drive up service for wine, beer and liquor products. They will also provide same-day delivery with delivery service Shipt through more than 600 locations across the country. The bad news? As of now, the service won't be available in Minnesota. But that will change in time.