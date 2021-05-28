Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Target Offering Delivery and Pickup for Wine, Beer & Liquor

By Tony Hart
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when you thought Target couldn't get any better, the Minnesota based retailer is rolling out delivery and same day pickup of adult beverages. Starting soon Target says it will offer order pickup and/or drive up service for wine, beer and liquor products. They will also provide same-day delivery with delivery service Shipt through more than 600 locations across the country. The bad news? As of now, the service won't be available in Minnesota. But that will change in time.

krforadio.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Gomez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Day Delivery#Beer#Food Drink#Target Offering Delivery#Wine Beer Liquor#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Delivery Service
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas Stateeparisextra.com

Beer and Wine sales to start on Sundays at 10 a.m. in Texas

Under current alcohol legislation, Texans cannot buy beer or wine on Sundays until noon. The Texas Legislature has approved a bill on March 28 that will allow stores to sell beer and wine at 10 am starting September 1. Under current alcohol legislation, Texans cannot buy beer or wine on...
Rochester, MNKIMT

Businesses can no longer sell beer or wine for takeout

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While we’re enjoying the lifting of restrictions across Minnesota bars and restaurants are losing a particular pandemic practice that helped keep businesses afloat. Businesses can no longer sell beer and wine for takeout; the executive order expired on May 28th. Forager Brewery in Rochester says it received...
Ansonia, CTNew Haven Independent

Ansonia Stop & Shop Now Offers Order Ahead, Pickup

ANSONIA — Stop & Shop on Tuesday announced a new pickup location at its store in Ansonia at 100 Division St. Shoppers will be able to place an order at www.stopandshop.com, or on the Stop & Shop mobile app, head to the store, and have a Stop & Shop associate load their groceries right into their car.
SoftwarePosted by
DFW Community News

Revolution’s Order One Offers New Premium Curbside Pickup Solution with Flybuy Pickup Integration

Integrated Order One and Flybuy Pickup Provides Restaurants Automated Curbside Pickup Alerting. Bellevue, WA (RestaurantNews.com) Today, Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution) announced a partnership with Flybuy for a technical integration between Revolution’s Order One platform and Flybuy Pickup to provide restaurants with automated alerts upon the arrival of curbside pickup customers.
Leelanau County, MIMy North.com

How We Choose Our Wine, Beer and Cider For ‘From Our Cellar’

Each month, Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine culinary columnist, Stacey Brugeman, is responsible for carefully curating a list of recommended beverages featured in ‘From Our Cellar.’ Her beer, wine and cider selections are featured monthly in print and online at MyNorth.com. Go behind the scenes of our most recent spring staff tasting.
IndustryBrunswick News

Are pickup and delivery tips necessary to give?

During this long and exhausting pandemic, my friends and I have been ordering food online a lot. We go to pick it up ourselves or sometimes get it delivered right to our door. Since we are not using the restaurant’s table or plates, do we still have to tip? If so, what percentage would be appropriate?
Grocery & Supermaketchainstoreage.com

Carolinas grocer offers busy professionals new online pickup option

Lowes Foods is expanding its omnichannel delivery reach with a new pickup locker option at select locations where customers work. The Durham, N.C.-based grocery chain is placing Bell and Howell QuickCollect GL temperature-controlled pickup lockers at offices and corporate campuses. This enables customers to have their online grocery orders delivered to their office.
Buffalo, NYwestsenecabee.com

Hospice Summer Affair offers cocktails and beer at home

Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo will hold a virtual Hospice Summer Affair, selling take-home cocktail kits and beer boxes for $50 and raffle tickets for $15 each, or $40 for three raffle tickets. The cocktail kit includes everything needed to craft a Hartman’s Distillery Co. Bee’s Knee’s cocktail: a bottle of Hartman’s American dry gin (makes 12 drinks), honey, lemon […]
Baltimore, MDsevernaparkvoice.com

Dawson's Liquors Crowns New Beer Collaboration

Dawson's Liquors has partnered with Checkerspot Brewing Company to create a New England style India Pale Ale (IPA) beer called Crowning DL. "It all blended perfectly," said Henry Stahl, the beer manager at Dawson's. New England style IPAs or Hazy IPAs are unfiltered beers that tend to have more tropical...
Food & Drinkswgog.com

Drive-thru and curbside sales of beer and wine

Because South Carolina is no longer under a state of emergency, drive-thru and curbside sales of beer and wine to an individual is once again forbidden. The state Department of Revenue announces that customers buying beer and wine must exit their vehicle and take possession of their purchases inside the retailer’s licensed premises. The state of emergency due to COVID-19 expired in South Carolina on Monday (June 7).
RestaurantsQSR magazine

Cousins Subs Offering Free Delivery for 49th Anniversary

In celebration of the brand’s 49th anniversary on June 19, Cousins Subs is offering free delivery to sub enthusiasts all week long starting today through close of business on Sunday, June 20 at all Cousins Subs locations. Sandwich lovers can order their favorite deli fresh and grilled to order subs...
Grocery & Supermakettheproducenews.com

Back to work bonus: Grocery delivery and pickup at the office

Lowes Foods, a major supermarket chain headquartered in the Carolinas, has partnered with QuickCollect Solutions, powered by Bell and Howell, a leading provider of grocery pickup solutions, to provide more grocery options to consumers returning to the workplace. This partnership expands the Lowes Foods To Go delivery options by placing Bell and Howell’s QuickCollect GL temperature-controlled grocery lockers at offices and corporate campuses, enabling employees to have their grocery orders delivered to their office.
RestaurantsMartha's Vineyard Times

New delivery service offers customizable meals

A new food delivery service is now available to people on Martha’s Vineyard that allows orders to be extensively customized: whether it’s a seared tuna dish to share with a significant other, or a baked pasta dish for the whole family. Slowly but surely, Martha’s Vineyard is being opened up...