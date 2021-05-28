Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delran, NJ

7 trapped, rescued by firefighters in Delran condominium fire

By Shore News Network
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DELRAN, NJ – Twelve units were destroyed in a Delran, and 7 people were trapped and eventually rescued during the blaze. Thursday morning at approximately 3:30 am, the Delran Fire Department along with Mutual Aid companies were dispatched to the 100 block of Natalie Dr in the Garden Club. First arriving units arrived at a 3 story building with fire on all three floors as well as victims trapped on balconies on both sides of the building.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delran, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condominium#Firefighters#Mutual Aid#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Google
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
Shore News Network

Man armed with spear and pepper spray, hitting passing cars tased by police

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Saturday, June 12, 2021, at approximately 6:04 AM, Gloucester Township Police responded to the area of Sicklerville Road near Garwood Road for a report of a man swinging a metal pole at passing cars. Arriving officers found the man, later identified as 54 year old Robert Anastasi from Gloucester Township, screaming at passing cars and swinging a large metal spear weapon with his right hand.
Oakland Park, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Man missing since April found dead in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A man who has been missing from Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale has been found deceased in Oakland Park this week. On April 12th, William “Bill” Schureck was discharged from Holy Cross Hospital, located at 4725 North Federal Highway in the City of Fort Lauderdale, after voluntarily seeking mental health treatment. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department was contacted by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office and informed that Schureck was located deceased by the Broward Sheriff’s Office in the City of Oakland Park. Schureck’s family told investigators he has a difficult time walking and they believe he suffered from depression and memory loss.
Clifton, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Passaic cops searching for hit and run suspect

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi announce that investigators are seeking the assistance of the public regarding any information that can be provided surrounding a hit-and-run crash that occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 13, 2021, near 395 Route 3 East, in Clifton, New Jersey.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times on Bowleys Lane

BALTIMORE, MD – On June 14, 2021, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Bowleys Lane to investigate a reported shooting. And officers arrived at the scene they observed a 43-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.