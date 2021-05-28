7 trapped, rescued by firefighters in Delran condominium fire

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A man who has been missing from Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale has been found deceased in Oakland Park this week. On April 12th, William “Bill” Schureck was discharged from Holy Cross Hospital, located at 4725 North Federal Highway in the City of Fort Lauderdale, after voluntarily seeking mental health treatment. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department was contacted by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office and informed that Schureck was located deceased by the Broward Sheriff’s Office in the City of Oakland Park. Schureck’s family told investigators he has a difficult time walking and they believe he suffered from depression and memory loss.