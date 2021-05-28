7 trapped, rescued by firefighters in Delran condominium fire
DELRAN, NJ – Twelve units were destroyed in a Delran, and 7 people were trapped and eventually rescued during the blaze. Thursday morning at approximately 3:30 am, the Delran Fire Department along with Mutual Aid companies were dispatched to the 100 block of Natalie Dr in the Garden Club. First arriving units arrived at a 3 story building with fire on all three floors as well as victims trapped on balconies on both sides of the building.www.shorenewsnetwork.com