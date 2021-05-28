Cancel
New Jersey’s Memorial Day weekend fishing report by Fisherman Magazine

By Shore News Network
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 19 days ago
Jim Hutchinson talks fishing at the Jersey Shore ahead of the coming Memorial Day weekend kickoff. Kicking off the Memorial Day weekend reports with humpbacks and giant blues inside Sandy Hook and a sneak peek at the Northeast Striped Bass Study; not just humpbacks but thresher sharks (3:40) too in on those bunker schools, so hopefully the topwater bite explodes soon for jumbo stripers. If you’re drumming this holiday weekend (6:40) don’t forget to sign up for the Black Drum Battle, unless of course you’re already a subscriber to The Fisherman in which case it’s time for doormats (7:50) in the Dream Boat Fishing Challenge. Get a species by species rundown on holiday weekend action (12:45), George’s spotlight on the Pocono’s (16:54) and Jim’s meltdown on NOAA Fisheries and their quest for an Emmy Award (18:38) for best comedic fantasy drama.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

