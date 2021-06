THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government may gradually withdraw the lockdown by giving more concessions from June 17. A high level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister will take a decision in this regard on Monday. The Health Department estimates that the Covid test positivity rate (TPR) will reach 10 percent before the end of the lockdown on the 16th. — Kerala Kaumudi had published the news on Sunday about the problems in daily life and lack of income as the lockdown continues with strict restrictions. The legislators have also told the government that if the restrictions are tightened, people's lives will become unbearable.