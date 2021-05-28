Mineral Wells baseball players scoop up district awards

Isaiah Santibanez shone brightly for Mineral Wells on offense and defense. Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Mineral Wells pitcher Isaiah Santibanez was named first-team all district for his superb performances on the diamond this season.

Teammates who garnered awards include second-team all district selections Ryan Bell, Cameron Michels and Kevin Rios.

Kevin Rios and Ryan Bell earned second-team all district honors. Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Honorable mentions went to Blake Blue, Luke Bullock, Mason Facteau, Tristan Gray and Cambren Morrison.

Cameron Michels earned second-team all district while playing catcher for the Rams this season. Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Tristan Gray earned honorable mention. Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Mason Facteau Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat