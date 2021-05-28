Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mineral Wells, TX

Mineral Wells baseball players scoop up district awards

By STAFF REPORTS
Posted by 
Weatherford Democrat
Weatherford Democrat
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZRd0_0aEbKbsx00
Isaiah Santibanez shone brightly for Mineral Wells on offense and defense. Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Mineral Wells pitcher Isaiah Santibanez was named first-team all district for his superb performances on the diamond this season.

Teammates who garnered awards include second-team all district selections Ryan Bell, Cameron Michels and Kevin Rios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qejqj_0aEbKbsx00
Kevin Rios and Ryan Bell earned second-team all district honors. Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat

Honorable mentions went to Blake Blue, Luke Bullock, Mason Facteau, Tristan Gray and Cambren Morrison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLByH_0aEbKbsx00
Cameron Michels earned second-team all district while playing catcher for the Rams this season. Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhUSA_0aEbKbsx00
Tristan Gray earned honorable mention. Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11b9v1_0aEbKbsx00
Mason Facteau Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqgnR_0aEbKbsx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zNtnc_0aEbKbsx00
In lieu of a baseball photo, here is Blake Blue at a Rams football game earlier in the year. Jeff Prince / Weatherford Democrat
Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford, TX
1K+
Followers
28
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Weatherford Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
City
Mineral Wells, TX
Local
Texas Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Diamond#Mineral Wells Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. lays out plan to confront white supremacist violence

June 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday unveiled a plan to address the threat of violence posed by white supremacists and militias, five months after members of those groups joined in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The White House released a 30-page plan for increased...
POTUSPosted by
The New York Times

Biden Administration Forms Blueprint to Combat Domestic Extremism

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is aiming to bolster information sharing with technology companies, potentially expand hiring of intelligence analysts and improve screening of government employees for ties to domestic terrorism as part of a much-anticipated plan expected to be released Tuesday detailing how the federal government should combat extremism.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration launches new battle against white supremacists

White supremacist organizations and individuals have been tied to recent attacks, including the insurrection on Capitol Hill. President Biden announced a new counterterrorism initiative focused on domestic threats. Reuters reported that the policy is intended to address white supremacy and terrorism in the Untied States. President Biden’s plan to counter...