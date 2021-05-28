SKN Sets New Single Day Vaccination Record

MORE VACCINES TO COME, CHANGES TO VACCINATION DRIVE. The country's vaccination drive is expected to benefit from an additional two hundred thousand doses of the Sinopharm Vaccine expected sometime today. Over one hundred and fifty-eight thousand have received their first dose and, over eleven thousand received their second dose. Updated Emergency Regulations by the Ministry of the Attorney General gave additional manpower to the vaccination drive as nursing personnel, dentists, veterinary surgeons, medical interns, dental interns, paramedics and pharmacists can administer the vaccine under the supervision of a medical practitioner. We were joined by President of the Medical Association Dr. Vishi Beharry and Professor Hariharan Seetharaman also of the T&T Medical Association.