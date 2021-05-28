SKN Sets New Single Day Vaccination Record

This afternoon,ThursdayJune3, 2021, I wish to update you on the present COVID-19 situation. Within the last twenty-four hours we have recorded four (4) additional cases. These new cases are nationals and are referred to as Case #75 through to Case #78. The individuals are in isolation at a COVID-19 certified facility. These cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 78 with 64 cases for St. Kitts and 14 cases for Nevis. Please note that 51cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now twenty-seven(27) active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.