SKN Sets New Single Day Vaccination Record

By Editorial
thestkittsnevisobserver.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Kitts and Nevis has hit a new record with 1062 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in one day. That’s according to Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, who said that’s the highest number of vaccines to be administered in a single day since the Federations vaccination programme began on February 22.

