Gainesville, FL

City observes Memorial Day on May 31

Posted by 
 22 days ago

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, city offices will be closed Monday, May 31. Additionally, RTS will run its holiday service, which will run between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Please visit the RTS website and schedule pages for more information. Gainesville's curbside residential collection service for solid waste, recycling and yard trash will not be picked up on the holiday and will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. Have a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend!

Gainesville is the county seat of, and the largest city in, Alachua County, Florida, and is both the principal city of the Gainesville, Florida, metropolitan statistical area and the largest city in North Central Florida. In 2019 the US Census Bureau estimated Gainesville's population at 133,997, a 7.6% increase from 2010, and the metropolitan statistical area's population at 288,212.Gainesville is home to the University of Florida, the fifth-largest public university campus by enrollment in the United States.

