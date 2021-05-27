City observes Memorial Day on May 31

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, city offices will be closed Monday, May 31. Additionally, RTS will run its holiday service, which will run between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Please visit the RTS website and schedule pages for more information. Gainesville's curbside residential collection service for solid waste, recycling and yard trash will not be picked up on the holiday and will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. Have a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend!