Gainesville, FL

Mobile Health Care Clinic Canceled at GTEC Until Further Notice

 22 days ago

Due to mechanical issues, the University of Florida Mobile Outreach Clinic has been canceled at GTEC and will not resume until further notice.

Creating an equitable community through access to quality healthcare is a keystone of the City of Gainesville’s strategic plan.

The Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area is acting as liaison to support this initiative. The UF Mobile Clinic program is committed to health care advocacy and believes in health care as a catalyst for reinvesting in our community.

The Mobile Outreach Clinic had kicked off this collaboration with the City of Gainesville in early May by offering COVID-19 vaccinations at GTEC. This ongoing effort will help define health-related actions and areas of focus in east Gainesville.

For more information about the initiative contact the GCRA at info@gainesvillecra.com or 352-393-8200.

Gainesville is the county seat of, and the largest city in, Alachua County, Florida, and is both the principal city of the Gainesville, Florida, metropolitan statistical area and the largest city in North Central Florida. In 2019 the US Census Bureau estimated Gainesville's population at 133,997, a 7.6% increase from 2010, and the metropolitan statistical area's population at 288,212.Gainesville is home to the University of Florida, the fifth-largest public university campus by enrollment in the United States.

