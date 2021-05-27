Mobile Health Care Clinic Canceled at GTEC Until Further Notice

Due to mechanical issues, the University of Florida Mobile Outreach Clinic has been canceled at GTEC and will not resume until further notice.

Creating an equitable community through access to quality healthcare is a keystone of the City of Gainesville’s strategic plan.

The Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area is acting as liaison to support this initiative. The UF Mobile Clinic program is committed to health care advocacy and believes in health care as a catalyst for reinvesting in our community.

The Mobile Outreach Clinic had kicked off this collaboration with the City of Gainesville in early May by offering COVID-19 vaccinations at GTEC. This ongoing effort will help define health-related actions and areas of focus in east Gainesville.

For more information about the initiative contact the GCRA at info@gainesvillecra.com or 352-393-8200.