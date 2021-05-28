Save the Date! Class of 2020 to Celebrate Graduation on Campus Sept. 24-26

On Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, I went to the Cultural Fair at the Eastern PUB (it was initially supposed to be in the mall but was relocated due to snow), where I soaked in various cultures. There were live performances. And all kinds of free food and drinks . All of which were delicious. I also interviewed multiple student clubs and organizations such as M.E.Ch.A., Ballet Folklorico de Atzlan, (remove, redundant) Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Club, Africana Studies, Chicana/Chicano Studies, the Native American Student Association, and the Pride Center. And I had the privilege of interviewing each and every single one (Unfortunately, I was not able to do the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Club)

