CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Save the Date! Class of 2020 to Celebrate Graduation on Campus Sept. 24-26

By Duke Today Staff
duke.edu
 2021-05-28

I am delighted to invite you to save the date for the Duke Class of 2020 graduation celebration, to be held on campus the weekend of September 24-26, 2021. While we are in the early stages of planning the weekend’s events, we know that it will be...

today.duke.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Marion celebrates adult graduates

Friends and family cheered as 20 Marion Adult Education (MAE) graduates walked across the stage towards their diploma and their future. Due to COVID-19, MAE had not held a graduation ceremony since November of 2018. Ninety students had since graduated and were invited to participate in the ceremony. Jenalee Veenkant,...
MARION, IN
easternct.edu

Class Day celebrates sophomore students

Eastern Connecticut State University’s Student Government Association (SGA) and Office of Student Activities held the second annual “Class Day” on Oct. 15. This year’s event celebrated the class of 2024 — sophomores — who persevered through a challenging first year as college students during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KPBS

Culinary apprenticeship program celebrates graduation day

On Monday, the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park hosted the Kitchens for Good apprentice promotion ceremony. Jetane Leday was one of the five graduates that completed the Kitchens for Good apprentice program, which helps people learn the skills they need to be successful in the culinary and hospitality industry. “I...
HOMELESS
Sheridan Press

Chamber celebrates LSC graduates

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce recognized the graduates of the 2020-21 Leadership Sheridan County Class at the Chamber Lunch Program Oct. 13 at the Best Western Sheridan Center/Bistro307. Graduating its first class in 1994, Leadership Sheridan County is a 10-month program of the Sheridan County Chamber of...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
csbsju.edu

Colleges celebrate season with campus holiday concerts

The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University will present “Christmas with Saint Ben’s and Saint John’s” at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Abbey and University Church on the Saint John’s campus. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the traditional Saturday evening concert...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Fort Bend Herald

Smith Elementary journalism class contributes to campus newsletter

Smith Elementary School Kylee Gibson, 10, interviewed a school counselor for the campus newsletter. Classmate Jonathan Milton, 10, wrote an editorial on global warming from a kid’s point of view. Alexsander Gutierrez penned an editorial cartoon. The students are enrolled in the school’s journalism class, offered for the first time...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
advertisernewssouth.com

Haunted mine tour to raise money for Ogdensburg’s graduating class

Ogdensburg. The fourth annual “Sterling Hell Haunted Mine” is a fundraising event for the Ogdensburg School eighth-grade graduating class. This event is set up, managed, and carried out by an all-volunteer crew of parents, students, community members and mine employees for a great cause. Join in the Halloween fun on Oct. 22 and 23. Order your tickets at sterlinghell.ticketleap.com.
OGDENSBURG, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jeong
muhlenberg.edu

Muhlenberg Celebrates Graduate and Continuing Studies Commencement

The October 9 ceremony marked the graduation of the College’s inaugural master’s degree cohort as well as two accelerated baccalaureate programs. Photos by Marco Calderon. Speakers included Cheri Fager, one of four who earned a master's degree in applied analytics, and Christina Tomsic, one of 24 who earned a bachelor's of business administration. An additional six graduates earned a bachelor’s of information systems. The alumni were congratulated in remarks by Dean of Continuing Studies Jane Hudak and Dean of Graduate Studies David Donnelly.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevillagereporter.com

Hilltop Class Of 1981 Celebrates 40th Class Reunion

40TH REUNION … The Hilltop Class of 1981 enjoyed a fun-filled weekend for their 40th class reunion recently. Friday night began with a tour of the Millcreek West Unity school, a tail-gater and home football game, then dinner at Jackie Blu’s Saturday evening and brunch at Your Time Cafe on Sunday. Seated are Lisa (Burrowes) King, Laura (Kunkle) Rensberger, Deb Ridgway, Bobbi Crisenbery and Tina (Robey) Mull. 2nd Row: Terri (Hausch) Lebowsky, Christine (Rupp) Greener, Robing (Croninger) Workman, Cheryl (Patton) Renard, Lisa (Grieser) Gratz, Chrystal (Warner) Maneval, Tim Vance. 3rd Row: Todd Lillemon, Dennis Frazer, Robin (Harrison) Webster, Cynthia (Clark) Rahm, Teri Kuszmaul, Mike Dossett, Rita (Stahler) Taggart, Steve Riggs and Greg Weber.
WEST UNITY, OH
kingwood.com

Humble ISD Graduation Dates for 2022

Graduation scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022 at NRG Stadium. Humble ISD has scheduled graduation for Saturday, May 28, at NRG Stadium. The Class of 2022 will graduate at the following times:. 9 a.m.: Atascocita High School. 12:30 p.m.: Humble High School. 3 p.m.: Kingwood High School. 5:30 p.m.: Kingwood...
HUMBLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Of 2020#Save The Date#Football#Honorary Degree#Commencement Ceremony
wdrb.com

Kentuckiana Builds celebrates graduation of training cohort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight men and women graduated Friday from the Louisville Urban League's Kentuckiana Builds program, the latest of 389 people who have completed the nonprofit's program. "This program is so important because it is laying that foundation and introducing you all to an amazing opportunity and an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
theeasterner.org

EWU celebrates culture on campus

On Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, I went to the Cultural Fair at the Eastern PUB (it was initially supposed to be in the mall but was relocated due to snow), where I soaked in various cultures. There were live performances. And all kinds of free food and drinks . All of which were delicious. I also interviewed multiple student clubs and organizations such as M.E.Ch.A., Ballet Folklorico de Atzlan, (remove, redundant) Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Club, Africana Studies, Chicana/Chicano Studies, the Native American Student Association, and the Pride Center. And I had the privilege of interviewing each and every single one (Unfortunately, I was not able to do the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Club)
NASA
theprospectordaily.com

UTEP Career Center celebrates Graduate Education Week

The Career Center of the University of Texas at El Paso celebrated Graduate Education Week Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 with a series of events inviting students interested in pursuing advanced degrees to attend. On Sept. 29, Lou Herman, Ph.D., Writing Center Director, helped students write an effective personal statement...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
lesley.edu

Video celebrates 2020 College of Art and Design graduates

Every visual artist in our College of Art and Design exhibits their capstone work in one of Lesley’s professional art galleries or the historic Brattle Theatre…except when there’s a pandemic. Just weeks before their final projects were to be exhibited, the Class of 2020 received the news that the culminating...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy