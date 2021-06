The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be a 2-seed in this year’s NCAA Baseball Tournament, and are headed to Nashville this weekend after being placed in Vanderbilt’s regional. The other teams that made the Nashville regional include no. 3 seed Indiana State and no. 4 seed Presbyterian. Danny Hall & co. will begin play Friday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, ESPN3) against the Indiana State Sycamores. The Sycamores (30-19) were no pushover this season, taking a game from Pittsburgh and two from Tennessee earlier in the year before finishing second in the Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament to Dallas Baptist. A win on Friday is crucial to any hopes of advancing to the super regional round.