The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 20:30 ET in Game 5 of this Eastern semifinal between the 2nd and 3rd best squads of the conference. The Nets were already playing without James Harden and they also lost Kyrie Irving, who left the game with an injury and did not return. The Bucks took advantage of that and ended up with a 107-96 win, winning the second straight game at home and tying the series to 2-2 wins as it moves back to Brooklyn for Game 5.