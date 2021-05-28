Cancel
Retail Stock under pressure: Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)

By Swapna Meka
Cover picture for the article

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) stock fell over 0.8% in the pre-market session of May 28th, 2021 (Source: Google finance) post third quarter of FY 21 as the club-store chain warned it is facing higher costs for everything from workers to imported cheese. The company said it was still pressured by supply delays, higher freight costs and chip shortages, which were impacting deliveries. Costco is making other changes to its operations as pandemic-related restrictions ease. The company is phasing back in a full array of food samples and plans to bring back tables and seating at most of its food courts, with certain adjustment to bolster safety.

