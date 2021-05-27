CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Met Opera deal allows solo singer fees cut by up to 12.7%

wfmt.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera would be able to cut the fees of its highest-paid individual singers by 12.7% under a...

www.wfmt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Hospitalized Amid Rising Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for "preliminary investigations" before being released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. This hospital stay comes on the heels of her trip to Northern Ireland being canceled earlier in the week due to concern from her doctors. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by The Sun.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisette Oropesa
Deadline

CBS TV Stations Back Bay Area Reporter Betty Yu After “Horrific, Racist Comments” By Conservative YouTube Host

CBS TV Stations boss Jennifer Mitchell is offering her and the company’s “full support” to a San Francisco on-air reporter after an asinine and racist attack today by a conservative YouTube host Just back online after a one-week suspension from the Google-owned platform for violating YouTube’s hate speech policy in a tirade against the trans community, Steven Crowder today used a segment on In-N-Out Burger shuttering their only Bay Area outlet over vaccination status requirement to mock and belittle KPIX 5’s Betty Yu. The ViacomCBS executive wasn’t having any of it from the repeatedly decried Louder With Crowder host. “CBS Television Stations and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Claims Brian Laundrie Might be 'Alive' Today if Parents Had Cooperated

Duane "Dog" Chapman spent almost a month searching for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito's death, but Laundrie's remains were found at the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday. In an interview with InTouch Weekly on Thursday, Chapman claimed Laundrie might be alive today if his parents cooperated sooner. However, the circumstances of the 23-year-old Laundrie's death remain unknown.
ANIMALS
meaws.com

Unearthed docs show US gov’t tried multiple times to deport WWE star for being gay

Related: WWE Superstar Darren Young comes out as gay — and happy!Patterson came out publicly as gay in 2014, and is now celebrated as the first gay star of the WWE. He died in 2020 after a battle with cancer; he was 78.Newly resurfaced documents in a report by David Bixenspan for Mel Magazine outline the now-shuttered US Immigration and Naturalisation Service’s (INS) repeated efforts to deport Patterson for being gay.Obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, the documents reveal the INS started a years-long investigation of Patterson in 1964.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singers#Met Opera#Press On#The Metropolitan Opera#Guild#Ap#Agma#The Associated Press
92.9 Jack FM

The 10 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State [List]

While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. The stats provided by the state are for the county, but I've also included the major city in each of the counties since they tend to be more identifiable. This list is not meant to scare, just to make New Yorkers and visitors aware. Many people automatically think New York City is the most dangerous and violent in the state. While that is partially true, as you'll see below, there are quite a few other "unsuspecting" cities joining it on the list.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Austin

Opera singer killed in on-stage accident

MOSCOW, Russia (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - An artist performing in the Opera "Sadko" at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater was killed during an on-stage accident on Saturday. According to Russian state news agency Tass, 38-year-old Yevgeny Kulesh was crushed by a piece of scenery. The incident took place towards the back of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Fordham Observer

The Met Opera Reopens With ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article misspelled the name of the composer for the opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” as well as the name of the New York Times columnist whose memoir the opera was adapted from. As of Oct. 19, 2021, this article has been updated to reflect that the correct spelling of the composer’s name is Terence Blanchard, and the correct spelling of the columnist’s name is Charles M. Blow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Ardmoreite

Goddard Center to present Met Opera's 'Boris Godunov'

The Goddard Center is excited to present the newest Metropolitan Opera since the start of the pandemic, Modest Mussorgsky’s "Boris Godunov" on Saturday, October 16th. Admission is $20 for the general public, $15 for Goddard Members and senior citizens, and $10 students. A light meal, included in the cost of...
ARDMORE, OK
uky.edu

6 UK Opera Alumni Lend Their Voices to Metropolitan Opera's 'Fire Shut Up in My Bones'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 13, 2021) — University of Kentucky opera alumni are helping the Metropolitan Opera make history with the staging of its first opera by a Black composer. “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Grammy Award-winning jazz musician and composer Terence Blanchard’s adaptation of Charles M. Blow’s moving memoir, features the vocal talents of six Wildcats and runs through Oct. 23.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy