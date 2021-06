The air in Twin Falls right now is full of cotton. I feel like I'm breathing in so much cotton that I'm turning into a fluff-filled stuffed animal, except I don't feel extra cuddly. The other day I left my windows down a few inches so I wouldn't melt when I got back in my car. Big mistake. My car filled with cotton from the Cottonwood trees and I rolled my windows down to get it out as I drove. Another big mistake. Instead of leaving my car, the cotton spun around like a mobile snow globe. I had to pull over and clean out one of my eyes after a tuft hit me in the face.